Ryan Gosling Credits Eva Mendes for Golden Globes Win: ‘Sweetheart, Thank You’

"If she hadn't taken all that on so that I could have this experience, would surely be someone else up here other than me to today"

Ryan Gosling gave a special shout out to his wife Eva Mendes after winning the Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy for his role in La La Land.

“I just would like to try and thank one person properly, and say that while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer,” Gosling said while accepting the award. “If she hadn’t taken all that on so that I could have this experience, would surely be someone else up here other than me to today. Sweetheart, thank you.”

He dedicated the award to the memory of Mendes’ late brother, Juan Carlos Mendes, who died last April.

