TIME Entertainment awards

Jenna Bush Hager Mistakenly Calls Hidden Figures ‘Hidden Fences’

NBC's "74th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Arrivals
Kevork Djansezian—NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Journalist Jenna Bush Hager arrive to the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 8, 2017.

Pharrell was not impressed

Jenna Bush Hager accidentally mashed up the titles of two Golden Globe-nominated movies on the red carpet on Sunday.

While speaking to Pharrell Williams, who is nominated for composing the score of Hidden Figures, Hager mistakenly called the movie by a different title.

“So, you’re nominated for Hidden Fences…” said Hager while talking to the producer, who was quite stoic, on the carpet.

Hager confused Hidden Figures — a movie about three black female mathematicians who helped the first astronaut orbit the Earth — with Fences, an adaptation of August Wilson’s powerful 1983 play, which stars Globe nominees Denzel Washington and Viola Davis and is not about space travel.

You can see the blunder below:

Audiences quickly took notice — and action: someone has already memed the moment by adding the Curb Your Enthusiasm music to the clip, adding some humor to the cringeworthy gaffe.

Watch the edited video below:

This article originally appeared on Ew.com

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team