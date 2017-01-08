Tracee Ellis Ross, who won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Comedy or Musical Sunday night, dedicated her award to people who are consistently underrepresented in Hollywood. “This is for all of the women of color and colorful people whose stories, ideas and thoughts are not always considered worthy and valid and important,” said the actress, who was nominated for the first time this year. “I want you to know that I see you and we see you.”

Ross plays Dr. Rainbow “Bow” Johnson in the ABC series Black-ish, which is currently in its third season, and which also received Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor in a Television Comedy or Musical (Anthony Anderson) and Best Television Series — Comedy or Musical.

In her speech, the actor renewed her commitment “to continue expanding the way we are seen and known and to show the magic and the beauty and sameness of the stories that are outside of where the industry usually looks.”

Ross thanked showrunner Kenya Barris and her TV Family and her real family (which includes mother Diana Ross) and concluded her spiel with the insight that the view from age 44 is not so bad, declaring confidently, “I like it here.”