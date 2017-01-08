TIME Entertainment awards

Tracee Ellis Ross Dedicated Her Golden Globe to Women of Color

"I want you to know that I see you and we see you"

Tracee Ellis Ross, who won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Comedy or Musical Sunday night, dedicated her award to people who are consistently underrepresented in Hollywood. “This is for all of the women of color and colorful people whose stories, ideas and thoughts are not always considered worthy and valid and important,” said the actress, who was nominated for the first time this year. “I want you to know that I see you and we see you.”

Ross plays Dr. Rainbow “Bow” Johnson in the ABC series Black-ish, which is currently in its third season, and which also received Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor in a Television Comedy or Musical (Anthony Anderson) and Best Television Series — Comedy or Musical.

In her speech, the actor renewed her commitment “to continue expanding the way we are seen and known and to show the magic and the beauty and sameness of the stories that are outside of where the industry usually looks.”

Ross thanked showrunner Kenya Barris and her TV Family and her real family (which includes mother Diana Ross) and concluded her spiel with the insight that the view from age 44 is not so bad, declaring confidently, “I like it here.”

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team