Barb, the fan-favorite character from Stranger Things who met her untimely death early in the Netflix show’s season, came back to life during the Golden Globes opening number.

Her comeback was announced by the rest of the Stranger Things kids, who appeared in the opening number.

“I’ve got a little secret, don’t repeat or tweet it. Barb is still alive,” they rapped before a montage showed Barb emerging from the pool she died in on the show.

Watch Barb’s return below.