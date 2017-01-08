TIME Entertainment awards

Evan Rachel Wood: Dresses Aren’t a Requirement on the Red Carpet

NBC's "74th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Arrivals
Kevork Djansezian—NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Actress Evan Rachel Wood arrives to the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Jan. 8, 2017

The Westworld star wore a tuxedo to the Golden Globes

Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood rocked a tux on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday night. When asked about the style choice, Wood shared an empowering message for young girls.

“I’ve been to the Globes six times. I’ve worn a dress every time. And I love dresses, I’m not trying to protest dresses,” she said. “But, I want to make sure that young girls and women know they aren’t a requirement and that you don’t have to wear one if you don’t want to. To just be yourself because your worth is more than that.”

The actress said that the outfit was also an homage to David Bowie and Victor Victoria because the date, Jan. 8, is Bowie’s birthday.

