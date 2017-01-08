Evan Rachel Wood: Dresses Aren’t a Requirement on the Red Carpet

Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood rocked a tux on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday night. When asked about the style choice, Wood shared an empowering message for young girls.

“I’ve been to the Globes six times. I’ve worn a dress every time. And I love dresses, I’m not trying to protest dresses,” she said. “But, I want to make sure that young girls and women know they aren’t a requirement and that you don’t have to wear one if you don’t want to. To just be yourself because your worth is more than that.”

She added: “You don’t have to wear one if you don’t want to. Just be yourself because you’re worth more than that.”

The actress said that the outfit was also an homage to David Bowie and Victor Victoria because the date, Jan. 8, is Bowie’s birthday.