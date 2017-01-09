TIME Politics Media

3 Obama Alumni Are Launching a ‘Crooked Media’ Company for the Donald Trump Era

John F. Kennedy Jr Forum: The Language and Legacy of Presidential Speechwriting
Paul Marotta—Getty Images Jon Favreau, Former Director of Speechwriting for President Barack Obama at The John F. Kennedy School Of Government's "The Language and Legacy of Presidential Speechwriting" in Boston, Massachusetts on March 27, 2013.

"We’re not journalists, we’re not unbiased, we’re not always serious and we’re certainly not always right"

Tommy Vietor, Jon Favreau and Jon Lovett didn’t think Donald Trump had a chance last November. Now the three former aides to President Obama are eating crow—and taking a page from his playbook.

On Monday, the three are launching “Crooked Media,” a political website that makes no bones about its opposition to the incoming president, and is designed as “ a place to talk about politics that informs, entertains, and inspires action.” Targeting Americans dismayed by Trump’s election, the former spokespeople and speechwriters are aiming to go around traditional media to reach young Democratic supporters.


“We’re not journalists, we’re not unbiased, we’re not always serious and we’re certainly not always right,” Vietor, Favreau, and Lovett write in their mission statement. “But we promise a no-bulls–t conversation about politics where you can laugh, cry, scream, ridicule us daily, share your ideas, and hopefully decide that you want to help fix this mess too.”

The three, who are working full-time on the project, said they want to move beyond analysis to encouraging political participation and activism.

“I think the lesson for [Democrats] is that if you’re solely filtering your message through the media, you’ve already lost,” Vietor said. “He has Breitbart and Twitter and he’ll just swamp you. We need to do a better job of connecting directly and activating people.”

Breitbart was a constant booster of Trump’s candidacy during the campaign, and its former CEO, Stephen Bannon, is set to assume a top White House position when Trump is sworn in on Jan. 20. Conservative sites echoed Trump’s policies to the GOP primary base, while rallying the so-called
“alt-right” to Trump’s cause.

Through much of 2016, the three former Obama staffers, along with former White House Communications Director Dan Pfeiffer, hosted a biweekly podcast, Keepin’ It 1600, on The Ringer. Retitled as Pod Save America, it will be the inaugural offering of their new effort and re-launches Monday. They also plan to bring other podcasts, video, and written content to the site.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team