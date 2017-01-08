Hillary Clinton Gets a Standing Ovation at Broadway’s ‘The Color Purple’

The cast of the Broadway play The Color Purple may have received a big applause after their final performance Sunday, but Hillary Clinton apparently got an even bigger one.

Clinton received a “sustained standing ovation” from the sold-out crowd, the New York Times reports. She attended the performance with her daughter, Chelsea, and husband, Bill Clinton.

The Sunday matinee was the last performance for the Tony Award-winning production, according to the Times. Other famous faces, such as Phylicia Rashad and Debra Messing, were also in the crowd. Rashad won a Tony in 2004 for best actress in the play Raisin in the Sun, and Messing made her Broadway debut in 2014 in Outside Mullingar the Times reports.

The former Democratic nominee has kept a relatively low profile since losing the election in November, notes the Times. However, she has since been sighted in the woods near her home in Chappaqua, N.Y., and again at an independent bookstore in Rhode Island.

Clinton’s standing ovation was drastically different than what Vice President-elect Mike Pence received when he attended Hamilton, the hit Broadway musical, on Nov. 18: Pence was booed, and the cast of the show publicly addressed a message to him during the performance.