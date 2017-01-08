TIME Entertainment

Mark Hamill Reads Donald Trump’s Tweet as The Joker

Dave J Hogan—Getty Images; Alex Wong—Getty Images

There may be more to come

Have you ever wondered Donald Trump’s tweets would sound like if they were read by the Joker? Thanks to Mark Hamill, the world now has an answer.

In an audio clip the Hamill posted to social media, the Star Wars actor is heard reading Trump’s holiday tweet in the voice of the DC super-villain. Hamill first voiced the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series and has continued to perform the role in Batman video games and television shows for decades.

“With a little help [from daughter Chelsea Hamill and wife Marilou Hamill] Got the app to send out my 1st soundbite,” he tweeted on Saturday. “Stay Tuned…for I am #TheTrumpster!”

You can hear the clip and read Trump’s original tweet below:

 

 

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team