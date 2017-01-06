TIME Politics Donald Trump

Alec Baldwin Trolls Donald Trump Again — But This Time in Russian

Saturday Night Live - Season 42
NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump during the "Donald Trump Prepares Cold Open" sketch on Nov. 19, 2016.

With a take on Trump's iconic red hats

Alec Baldwin doesn’t need to be on stage during Saturday Night Live to make fun of Donald Trump.

On Saturday, Baldwin posted a photo to his Instagram account wearing a red hat with the Trump campaign slogan “Make America Great Again,” written in Cyrillic, the Russian alphabet.

The first word means “Make,” the second is “America,” in Russian, the third word is “Fantastic” or “Great” and the last word is “Again,” according to CNN, but the phrase on the cap contains improper grammar.

 

Baldwin also most likely used Google translate to come up with the phrase, CNN Contributor Jill Dougherty first told the network.

“In fact, we just Google translated it, and it’s translated exactly like on the cap,” Dougherty said.

The photo comes after The Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report on Friday that Russian President Valdimir Putin likely led an effort to influence the 2016 U.S. Presidential election.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team