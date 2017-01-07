TIME Politics Barack Obama

President Obama’s Farewell Party Draws Dozens of Celebrities to White House

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Meryl Streep and George and Amal Clooney were among the guests

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama hosted a farewell party on Friday night, and celebrities flocked to the White House for the event.

Attendees included Solange Knowles, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Jerry Seinfeld, Nick Jonas, Jordin Sparks, Usher, Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony, Jay Pharoah and Chance the Rapper, according to celebrity posts on social media.

“The sound check of life,” Knowles captioned a photo that showed her performing at the event. “Was truly the ultimate, ultimate honor. Can’t even put into words. Really. We will miss your excellence, your grace, and the phenomenal legacy you have let us all share.”

The A-list affair stood in contrast to the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, who has struggled to find entertainers willing to perform at the event.

Meryl Streep, Paul McCartney, Tom Hanks, George and Amal Clooney, Stevie Wonder, Robert De Niro, George Lucas, Lena Dunham, David Letterman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Bruce Springsteen, Chris Rock, Tyler Perry, Jason Sudeikis, Jon Hamm and Tracy Ellis Ross were also spotted arriving, according to CNN reporter Betsy Klein.

Vogue editor Anna Wintour—who, on the same day, met with Trump during his visit to Condé Nast—and chef José Andrés, who is in the middle of a legal dispute with Trump, also attended.

Getting to take my Dad to the White House…Priceless. Soooo excited! Cheers! *drops mic*

A photo posted by Jordin Sparks (@jordinsparks) on

When the squad takes over The White House #squadgoals 💪🏽

A photo posted by LaLa (@lala) on

This is about to be an AMAZING night….

A photo posted by Will Packer (@willpowerpacker) on

Straight off the plane to the White House…

A photo posted by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

