See Prince William and Duchess Kate’s 2016 Holiday Card





Prince William and Princess Kate‘s holiday card has finally arrived!

The annual Christmas / thank you note marks the Christmas and the New Year for the royal family. The card was revealed this week when one lucky recipient shared her card on social media.

With two young kids, it’s no surprise that this year’s card is all about William and Kate’s little ones, Prince George and Princess Charlotte! Held in their parent’s hands, 3-year-old George and 19-month-old Charlotte are transfixed by a clown-like performer in the picture — as he makes the pair their own balloon animals.

It’s a shot from the couple’s fall visit to Canada — the first overseas tour the Royal Fab Four took together.

Their Canadian vacation wasn’t the only highlight for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their kids. The family enjoyed a surprise snowy vacation in the Alps, Princess Charlotte turned one, and George had a big day out. Oh, and there was also that time George greeted President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama while wearing a monogrammed robe and slippers.

The Cambridges didn’t attend the royal family’s annual Christmas visit to Sandringham in 2016, instead opting to spend the holiday with Kate’s parents in Bucklebury, England.

This article originally appeared on People.com.