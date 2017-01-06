TIME Newsfeed Internet

Woman Wears Chewbacca Mask During Labor to Make Giving Birth More Epic

She chalked up the new look to "pregnancy hair growth"

Look out original Chewbacca mom, there’s literally a new Chewbacca mom in town.

In the latest evidence that Candace Payne’s viral influence lives on in the new year, a woman named Katie Stricker Curtis took to Facebook earlier this week to post a video of herself in a Chewbacca mask having a ball of a time in her hospital bed, WXYZ Detroit reported. Stricker Curtis tells TIME that she was in labor at the time the video was taken.

“Just because I’m about to be a mom doesn’t mean I have to grow up!” the new viral star captioned the brief clip on Facebook. More than 12,000 people have liked the video as of Friday afternoon.

“Best Christmas gift ever!” she wrote of the Wookiee mask, making no mention of the other famous maternal Chewbacca figure. She did let everyone know that she gave birth to a baby named Jayden, and chalked up her new look to #pregnancyhairgrowth.

Watch the video here.

[WXYZ]

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team