Look out original Chewbacca mom, there’s literally a new Chewbacca mom in town.

In the latest evidence that Candace Payne’s viral influence lives on in the new year, a woman named Katie Stricker Curtis took to Facebook earlier this week to post a video of herself in a Chewbacca mask having a ball of a time in her hospital bed, WXYZ Detroit reported. Stricker Curtis tells TIME that she was in labor at the time the video was taken.

“Just because I’m about to be a mom doesn’t mean I have to grow up!” the new viral star captioned the brief clip on Facebook. More than 12,000 people have liked the video as of Friday afternoon.

“Best Christmas gift ever!” she wrote of the Wookiee mask, making no mention of the other famous maternal Chewbacca figure. She did let everyone know that she gave birth to a baby named Jayden, and chalked up her new look to #pregnancyhairgrowth.

