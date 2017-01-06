



At exactly 12:00 p.m. on Jan. 20, Donald Trump will be inheriting a whole lot of power — nuclear power.

And the crux of it is held in one secretive briefcase.

Weighing 45 pounds, the aluminum briefcase covered in black leather is called the president’s “emergency satchel” — and is nicknamed the “nuclear football.” Inside it holds the president’s control over the nation’s nuclear arsenal.

And in two weeks it will be in Trump’s hands.

