Here’s a tale of a woman living dangerously and irresponsibly, and definitely not in fear police or high water.

According to the York Daily Record, a Pennsylvania woman drove her SUV into the Susquehanna River after fleeing police following her failure to yield to a stop sign.

Police told the Record they believe she was trying to avoid arrest. But as her car floated in the river, she declined to speak to the officers, choosing instead to drink a beer. Later, a boat brought the woman back to shore.

Northeastern Chief Bryan Rizzo tells TIME that the officers are still waiting on test results for the woman; depending on the results, she may could potentially face charges of fleeing and eluding the police, traffic violation and a potential DUI. Police have not released her name as of Friday afternoon.