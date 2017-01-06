Donald Trump Meets With Intelligence Leaders But Still Doesn’t Publicly Blame Russia for Hacks

+ READ ARTICLE





President-elect Donald Trump called his meeting with the nation’s top spies “constructive” Friday, but held off on publicly naming Russia as the perpetrator of last year’s election-related hacks on Democratic groups.

After weeks of questioning assertions and accusations of political motivation, Trump said in a statement that he has “tremendous respect” for the work of the nation’s intelligence community. FBI Director James Comey, NSA Director Adm. Mike Rogers, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and CIA Director John Brennan traveled to Trump’s office in New York to provide him with their long-stated conclusions, as well as the top-secret sources and methods that helped assign the blame to Russia. But while adopting a more positive tone toward their work, Trump didn’t publicly acknowledge the results.



“I had a constructive meeting and conversation with the leaders of the Intelligence Community this afternoon,” Trump said. “I have tremendous respect for the work and service done by the men and women of this community to our great nation.”

Trump and his senior leadership team have been on the defensive over the hacks for months, as some Democrats have tried to use the interference to undermine the legitimacy of his electoral win. But even top Republicans are confident in ascribing responsibility to Russia, and that the leaks of damaging documents to Wikileaks were designed to weaken 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s candidacy, as they sent her campaign into a protective crouch. Intelligence sources told TIME’s Massimo Calabresi they are confident that Russian hackers gained damaging information on Republicans, but declined to release it during the election season.

In an interview with TIME in November, Trump said of Russia, “I don’t believe it. I don’t believe they interfered.” He told the New York Times Friday that the focus on Russia amounted to “a political witch hunt.” His comments came after he received multiple briefings from the intelligence community about their conclusions on the hacks into the Democratic National Committee and the personal email of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta. The latest briefing, from the highest-ranking officials yet, comes after the conclusion of a comprehensive report into Russian interference in the election ordered by outgoing President Barack Obama. An unclassified version of the report was released to the American public on Friday after Trump’s meeting.

Trump’s public statement after the meeting seemed to conflate the sponsorship of the damaging leaks with the question of whether they impacted the election result, as he has denied that any of the hacking affected the outcome.

“While Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people are consistently trying to break through the cyber infrastructure of our governmental institutions, businesses and organizations including the Democrat National Committee, there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election including the fact that there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines,” Trump said. “There were attempts to hack the Republican National Committee, but the RNC had strong hacking defenses and the hackers were unsuccessful.”

Trump’s refusal to name Russia as the source of the hacks has drawn criticism from members of his own party, who have promised to scrutinize his Cabinet nominees over their views on Russia.

Trump’s statement called for a review of the nation’s plans to stop cyberattacks to be completed within 90 days of him taking office on Jan. 20.

“Whether it is our government, organizations, associations or businesses we need to aggressively combat and stop cyberattacks,” Trump said. “I will appoint a team to give me a plan within 90 days of taking office. The methods, tools and tactics we use to keep America safe should not be a public discussion that will benefit those who seek to do us harm. Two weeks from today I will take the oath of office and America’s safety and security will be my number one priority.”