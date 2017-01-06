TIME Newsfeed animals

Watch This Energetic Dog and His Owner Break a Jump Roping World Record

There's no stopping this pup

It’s been less than a week since the start of 2017, but this footage of a dog jumping rope with his owner is already making a good case for being one of this year’s best animal videos.

In the clip, Purin — an 11-year-old Beagle who lives in Japan — and his owner, Makoto Kumagai, break the Guinness World Record for most skips by a dog and a person in one minute on a single rope by completing 58 jumps.

Purin also holds the records for most balls caught by a dog with its paws in one minute and fastest 10 meters traveled on a ball by a dog, according to UPI.

Watch the full video below.

[h/t UPI.com]

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team