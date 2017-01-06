



It’s been less than a week since the start of 2017, but this footage of a dog jumping rope with his owner is already making a good case for being one of this year’s best animal videos.

In the clip, Purin — an 11-year-old Beagle who lives in Japan — and his owner, Makoto Kumagai, break the Guinness World Record for most skips by a dog and a person in one minute on a single rope by completing 58 jumps.

Purin also holds the records for most balls caught by a dog with its paws in one minute and fastest 10 meters traveled on a ball by a dog, according to UPI.

Watch the full video below.

[h/t UPI.com]