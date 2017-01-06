Just days after releasing her first social media posts after a 3-month hiatus, Kim Kardashian West is now breaking her silence about being tied up and robbed in her Paris hotel room by armed men disguised as police officers, her spokesperson told TIME.

In a promotional clip for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 36-year-old reality celebrity opens up to her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian about her harrowing experience.

“They’re going to shoot me in the back,” she said, tearfully recalling the incident. “There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.”

In the clip, viewers also see Kardashian West’s emotional moment upon finding out that husband Kanye West was hospitalized, according to E News, after amid cancelling his Saint Pablo tour.

Watch the full clip below.