Five People Killed in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport

Five people were killed and at least eight were injured in a Friday afternoon shooting at the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

The Broward County Sheriff’s office confirmed the number of victims to PEOPLE and tweeted that eight injured people were taken to the hospital. The Fort Lauderdale Police said one suspect is in custody. Police said the shooting occurred in Terminal 2 in the baggage claim area outside the TSA checkpoint. People in the airport were ushered onto the tarmac and there are paramedics now at the scene.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN that the incident was the result of a lone shooter. “We have no evidence at this time that he was acting with anyone else. He is currently in custody and we’re investigating,” she said.



President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that he had spoken with Florida Governor Rick Scott and was sending prayers to the victims. “Monitoring the terrible situation in Florida,” he wrote. “Just spoke to Governor Scott. Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe!”

The airport tweeted just before 2 pm EST that all services have been temporarily suspended.

Stephanie Auclair was at the airport with her parents when the shooting occurred. She told PEOPLE, “When you see a bunch of people running toward you, screaming, ‘Shooter! Shooter,’ it stops your heart.” Auclair and her parents hid in the kitchen of an airport restaurant.

Former White House Press Secretary under George W. Bush Ari Fleischer was tweeting from the airport while the shooting occurred, writing, “Shots have been fired. Everyone is running.”

This is a breaking story please check back for more updates.