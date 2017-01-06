Stephen Colbert divulged his intimate opinions on three former Daily Show colleagues while playing “Plead the Fifth” with Andy Cohen during a Thursday appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Tasked with sorting Jon Stewart, Steve Carell and John Oliver into categories revealing how The Late Show host really feels, he didn’t hesitate to get personal.

“I’d marry Jon Stewart because we already have kind of a romantic relationship — I love him, I love him deeply,” he told Cohen. “The fire’s gone in the bedroom, but it wouldn’t matter.”

Watch the full clip below.