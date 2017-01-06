TIME Entertainment Entertainment

David Bowie’s Son Is Crowdsourcing a Home for a Dog Named After His Father

"Hoping someone near that dog might be able to help him find a home"

David Bowie’s son Duncan Jones is asking for people to consider welcoming a dog named after his late father into their homes.

The director took to his Twitter to ask his followers to consider adopting Bowie, a 3-year-old lurcher (a dog that’s a cross behind a sighthound and a terrier) who’s currently residing at Dogs Trust Brigend in Wales, UK. Like his rocker namesake, Bowie has two different colored eyes — a trait that has apparently caused him to be overlooked, according to a press release sent to Mashable.

On Thursday, Jones posted a few tweets asking his followers to help find the pooch a home.

Jones even shared a picture of his sister’s dog who also had two different colored eyes.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team