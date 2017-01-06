David Bowie’s son Duncan Jones is asking for people to consider welcoming a dog named after his late father into their homes.

The director took to his Twitter to ask his followers to consider adopting Bowie, a 3-year-old lurcher (a dog that’s a cross behind a sighthound and a terrier) who’s currently residing at Dogs Trust Brigend in Wales, UK. Like his rocker namesake, Bowie has two different colored eyes — a trait that has apparently caused him to be overlooked, according to a press release sent to Mashable.

On Thursday, Jones posted a few tweets asking his followers to help find the pooch a home.

Jones even shared a picture of his sister’s dog who also had two different colored eyes.