TIME World antarctica

An Iceberg the Size of Delaware Is Set to Break Off From Antarctica

John Sonntag—NASA The ice shelf, known as Larsen C, will lose more than 10% of its area when the iceberg breaks off

The ice shelf will lose more than 10% of its area when the iceberg breaks off

A giant ice shelf in West Antarctica is due to shed an iceberg of more than 5,000 sq. km, which is currently attached to the shelf by a thread of just 20km of ice.

The ice shelf, known as Larsen C, will lose more than 10% of its area when the iceberg—which has an area larger than Delaware—breaks off, utterly transforming the landscape of the Antarctic Peninsula, the BBC reports. It is predicted to be one of the 10 largest iceberg break-offs ever recorded.

The developments are being monitored by the MIDAS Project, a U.K.-based Antarctic research project investigating the effects of a warming climate on the 350m-thick Larsen C ice shelf in Antarctica. The researchers have been tracking the rift after studying the collapse of Larsen A ice shelf in 1995 and the sudden break-up of the Larsen B shelf in 2002, according to the BBC.

According to the team, recent warming caused large melt ponds to form on the shelf during summer, which are changing the structure of the ice. The effects of this on the future of the ice shelf are still unknown.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team