‘Llama Whisperer’ Returns Runaway Llama to Its Owners

Llama on the lam!

Police were surprised to hear reports of a “baby camel running loose” in the Athens, Georgia area, but as police are trained to respond to any situation, they went to investigate. Turns out, it wasn’t a camel at all,

“Our deputies are not trained in South American camelid identification, but they quickly determined that the animal in question was actually a llama,” Chief Deputy Lee Weems posted on the Oconee County Georgia Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

While a runaway llama sounds like a children’s book, the animal in question led the Athens, Georgia-area police on a real chase. The escapee was eventually corralled thanks to fine police work involving a bag of carrots, “several llama experts,” and one “llama whisperer,” but not DMX.

The police were able to return the llama to its owners, but the reasons for its romp are still under investigation. “We do not know at this time whether it just wanted to go for a stroll or if it was concerned about the weather forecast this weekend and was attempting to buy bread and milk,” Weems noted in his Facebook post. “I asked, but it refused to answer questions. Perhaps this is because I don’t speak Spanish nor any of the native Peruvian languages.”

