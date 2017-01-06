Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘Inspired’ Response to Donald Trump’s Twitter Slam





Arnold Schwarzenegger has some advice for Donald Trump: Listen to Abraham Lincoln.

Trump had slammed Schwarzenegger on Twitter Friday morning for disappointing ratings for the season premiere of The New Celebrity Apprentice, so Schwarzenegger came back with an inspirational video message for the President-elect, harkening back to 1861.

“Please study this quote from Lincoln’s inaugural, @realDonaldTrump,” Schwarzenegger tweeted Friday morning. “It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you.”

In the video, after saying he’s “sure you want to hear me read Lincoln’s speeches in my Austrian accent,” the former California governor recites the famous final section of Lincoln’s first inaugural address:

We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.

“Remember,” Schwarzenegger concludes, “the campaign is over, the election is over, and we are not enemies.”