TIME World

Bookshop Owner Who Charges a Browsing Fee Called ‘Bookseller from Hell’

Bookshop row
Tom Wilkinson—PA Wire/PA Images The building houses the second-hand bookshop Bloomingdales, run by Steve Bloom, who charges a 50p entry fee and has been branded "the bookseller from hell."

"He is doing a disservice to the other traders and to the reputation of the town"

A British bookshop owner has come under fire for charging his customers a 50-pence (62 cents) browsing fee.

But Steve Bloom, who runs second-hand emporium Bloomingdales in Hawes, northern England, says he only asks for money to find out whether visitors are serious about buying a book or not, the Associated Press reports.

The Hawes Parish Council looked into Bloom, 63, after around 20 people complained about his attitude over a period of four years, calling him “rude” and “miserable,” says the AP.

John Blackie, the chairman of the council, also described Bloom as the “bookseller from hell.” “He seems to have a strategy unlike anybody else’s,” he said, the U.K.’s ITV reports. “He charges 50 [pence], people object and he is very rude to them. He is doing a disservice to the other traders and to the reputation of the town which is very much a friendly town.”

Bloom could not immediately be reached for additional comment. However, other customers have come to his defense on the listings website Yell.

“Mr Bloom is doing exactly what a good bookseller should do — differentiating himself from the boring herd of retailers,” one supporter wrote. “He should be applauded by the local Parish Council by encouraging a different approach to customers. I shall certainly visit his shop at the earliest opportunity. Keep it up Mr Bloom, forget the apologies and stick to what works for you.”

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team