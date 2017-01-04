TIME Newsfeed Music

Watch Dave Chappelle and John Mayer Cover Nirvana and Tom Petty

The duo teamed up at a secret show in Los Angeles

Dave Chappelle knows a lot of classic rock songs.

Chappelle recently swung by John Mayer’s secret show at the Hotel Café in Los Angeles to perform Nirvana’s “Come As You Are” and Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’” with a little help from the crowd.

This wasn’t just a one-night gig for Chappelle and Mayer, who previously teamed up on a comedy sketch featuring Mayer’s music, as they claim to do this fairly regularly. “Dave and I do this in different cities until about 5 in the morning,” Mayer told the crowd in one of the videos. n>

Mayer will be performing more shows in support of his forthcoming new album, The Search for Everything, which is due out January 20. Could be worth picking up a ticket, as Chappelle might stop by to sing more Nirvana or work on stand-up bits for his three new Netflix shows.</spa

Y'all they did free falling together too 😭 #JohnMayer overload today because last night was a dream 🌙

A video posted by Kenzie Doyle (@kenzdoyle) on

