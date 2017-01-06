While Serena Williams has stayed coy on Instagram about her recent engagement to Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, the tennis champ has made good use of her fiancee’s platform when it comes to giving us precious morsels of information about their relationship.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion announced her engagement to Ohanian via a Reddit post (where her username, serenawilliams, is listed as “verified GOAT”) and now she’s revealed what her engagement ring looks like to fans and Reddit users alike with a casual post in a sneakers subreddit.

In the photo, which Williams captioned “Engagement shoe game,” Ohanian and Williams pose together, with Williams showing off some major bling on her ring finger, while sporting a pair of Nike sneakers, confirming that not only is Williams one of the very best athletes of our time, but she also knows how to properly follow the posting rules of a subreddit.

See the full post on Reddit, here.