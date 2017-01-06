TIME Newsfeed Television

Watch James Corden and Jamie Foxx Sing the Most Seductive ‘Old MacDonald’ Ever

Jamie Foxx's "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" is a full-on jam

Jamie Foxx’s and James Corden’s rendition of “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” might be your new late night jam.

Corden plays a lot of music on The Late Late Show, whether he’s singing Beyoncé with Michelle Obama jamming to “Toxic” with Britney Spears on Carpool Karaoke, or singing a musical with Anna Kendrick.

While his fans love the tunes, having a musically-driven show can be a fairly expensive endeavor due to licensing fees. To save a few bucks, Corden occasionally skips modern hits in favor of old songs that are in the public domain—those songs that are no longer protected by copyright and don’t require licensing fees.

Luckily, Corden and Foxx are both talented singers who could turn sleepers like “Old MacDonald” into R&B super jams.

Unless you want tears in your coffee, grab a tissue before listening to Foxx’s and Corden’s “She’ll Be Coming ‘Round the Mountain.”

Watch below.

