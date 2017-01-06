TIME Ideas Innovation

Education Will Help the Kids of Flint

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. The best medicine for the kids of Flint: Education.

By Hari Sreenivasan at PBS Newshour

2. There’s a ‘magic window’ to protect your kids from peanut allergies.

By Leah Samuel in STAT

3. Here’s how to protect smart medical devices from hackers.

By Rachel Becker in the Verge

4. The military ranking system is America’s true aristocracy. We should reboot it.

By David Spencer in Pacific Standard

5. It was fear of globalization, not globalization itself, that killed the American TV business.

By Ana Campoy in Quartz

