Watch Live: Michelle Obama’s Final Speech as First Lady

Michelle Obama is set to deliver her final remarks as First Lady of the United States on Friday morning.

Speaking from the White House, Obama will honor the 2017 school counselor of the year, an annual tradition she began in 2015. This year the recipient is Terri Tchorzynski, a counselor at the Calhoun Area Career Center in Battle Creek, Mich.

“I just do my job to the best of my ability, so to be honored at a national level like this is just awe-inspiring,” Tchorzynski told TIME. “This whole experience is just shocking to me because I do what I love.”

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. E.T. You can watch it live above.

