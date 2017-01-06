TIME Entertainment Television

Key and Peele have made one final appearance on The Daily Show as President Barack Obama and his anger translator, Luther, before the real POTUS leaves office.

Stopping by the show on Thursday night, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele’s characters shared their “farewell address” with host Trevor Noah.

Peele’s Obama, in the video, explains that his anger translator, Luther (Key), was allowed to appear with him in this final address, as long as he was on “his very best behavior.”

“Since we last spoke, the country has voted for a new president,” said Peele as Obama, as Luther raged quietly next to him. Finally, Luther couldn’t stand the silence and yelled, “TRUMP?! Really? How did this happen? Don’t you understand? This is how The Hunger Games starts!”

Obama explained that it’s vital that “we move on as a country united,” when Luther interrupted: “United in the fact that we can’t f—ing stand each other!”

Luther lost it when Obama began to speak about his meeting with President-elect Donald Trump. “He doesn’t even want the job,” explained Luther. “The only reason he ran is because his factory in China made too many red hats!”

Obama promised that if Trump succeeds, “then we all succeed,” but Luther didn’t believe it. “Unless he succeeds with all the shit he promised to succeed with — in that case, we’re f—ed,” retorted Luther.

Luther made a mistake in the end, accidentally reading aloud Obama’s secret note to the incoming president in the Oval Office. It wasn’t kind.

