Paul Ryan Says GOP Will Defund Planned Parenthood as Part of Obamacare Repeal

Planned Parenthood supporters hold pink banner and signs.
Pacific Press—LightRocket via Getty Images Planned Parenthood supporters hold pink banner and signs.

Planned Parenthood called it a "crusade" against Americans

Republicans will move to defund Planned Parenthood as part of a process to dismantle Obamacare, House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Thursday.

Cutting off federal funds to the organization will be included in Congressional Republicans’ “reconciliation” budget bill, which was first introduced Tuesday and essentially prevents Democrats from using a Senate filibuster to protect President Barack Obama’s 2010 health care overhaul, according to The Hill.

“Planned Parenthood legislation will be in our reconciliation bill,” Ryan said.

Ryan said in a separate statement that the Affordable Care Act is a “failed law” that is “hurting people right now.”

Planned Parenthood called the Republicans’ move a “crusade” against Americans. Dana Singiser, the organization’s vice president for government relations and public policy, said in a statement that 55 million women who now have access to things like birth control would be affected by the change.

“Americans across the political spectrum don’t want these dangerous and backward policies. The public believes it is wrong to tear apart their health care without knowing what the replacement plan is to keep their families healthy and financially secure,” Singiser said.

