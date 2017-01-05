Teen Body-Slammed by North Carolina Cop in Video Suffered Concussion: Attorney

A student who was body-slammed by a North Carolina cop has suffered a concussion from the incident that was captured on video, her attorney said Thursday.

Jasmine Darwin now has headaches, vision problems and other issues associated with a concussion, her attorney Freddy Rabner told the Associated Press. A video of the Tuesday incident drew ire from those who say it showed excessive use of force.

“She’s a little 100-pound girl who was whipped to the ground so hard, she’s sore everywhere,” Rabner said. “She’s a mess. She’s in pain.”

The police officer, who authorities have identified as Ruben De Los Santos, was responding to a fight that broke out between two female students in the cafeteria of Rolesville High School, the Town of Rolesville Police Department said in a statement.

In the widely-circulated video, the officer picks Darwin up by her torso and then throws her down hard onto the floor. Moments later, he lifts her up by her right arm and leads her away.

Officials said the police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, and the incident is under investigation.