Kim Burrell Loses Radio Show After Homophobic Remarks

Gospel singer Kim Burrell has lost her radio show amid backlash over homophobic remarks she made during a church sermon in Texas.

Burrell, who came under fire for referring to gay people as “perverted,” will no longer host her show Bridging the Gap with Kim Burrell on Texas Southern University’s KTSU-FM 90.9, the school said in a statement to the Associated Press.

The performer launched her radio show about five months ago.

A video that was widely circulated this week shows Burrell at a church preaching that “the perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women.”

The comments also led to the Ellen DeGeneres Show canceling her scheduled Thursday appearance on the program.