(RALEIGH, N.C.) — A panel of judges says a law approved by North Carolina Republican lawmakers shifting election oversight powers away from the new Democratic governor won’t be enforced until Gov. Roy Cooper’s lawsuit challenging those changes is resolved.

Three judges are issuing an injunction that extends a temporary block on carrying out the law that would merge the State Board of Election and the State Ethics Commission. The word came late Thursday from a court administrator writing to the lawyers in the case on behalf of the judges.

The ruling came a few hours after the judges heard oral arguments from attorneys for Cooper and Republican legislative leaders. Cooper argues the legislature went too far in giving lawmakers half of the appointments on the new combined board when it’s his job to ensure election laws are faithfully executed.