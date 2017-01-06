TIME Entertainment Music

Listen to Ed Sheeran’s Two New Tracks Shape of You and Castle on the Hill

Greg Williams—Atlantic Records

Sheerios, rejoice!

Ed Sheeran released two new singles at midnight Friday, ending a two-and-a-half-year new music drought for the British singer-songwriter. The two tracks, called “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill” were teased by Sheeran on Twitter earlier this week.

Breaking a year-long social media silence, the 25-year-old artist took to the site to post two crpytic tweets, one gif featuring the words, “When I was six years old I broke my leg…,” on a blue background and another with a minus sign followed by a colon on the same background, sparking rumors that he would be releasing his highly-anticipated third studio album.

Then on Friday Sheeran tweeted “Cause I’ve been away for a bit here’s two singles rather than one.”

You can listen to “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill” on iTunes.

 

