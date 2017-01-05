



Nick Kroll and John Mulaney’s Broadway play Oh Hello celebrated their 100th performance Wednesday night.

Hubris ran deep on the Alex Timbers-directed comedy about Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland, two highly amusing buds for life with a hit show “Too Much Tuna.” The fictional show within a show’s only focus? Pranking innocent citizens with sky-high tuna sandwiches. From start to finish, the alternative comedy phenomenon was a delight, but the extra fun has been the A-list guests who showed up to be “interviewed” during the live performances.

From Aziz Ansari and his famous father, Shoukath Ansari, to a very candid Chris Pratt, the hyper-New York stage hosted plenty of A-listers at the tuna table. To celebrate the 100th show, get a look at ten delightful people taking part in the bit below.



Aziz Ansari and father Shoukath Ansari on television today

Martin Short for some excellent physical comedy

Chris Pratt’s retelling of his run-in with the police

Amy Schumer talking about buying her farm back for her father

Ilana Glazer talking politics

Olivia Wilde on quitting cigarettes

Cara Delevingne on her eyebrows

Fred Savage on being an adult

Cuba Gooding Jr. on O.J. Simpson

David Harbour and Gaten Matarazzo on binge watching