They mingled with the real stars, Gil and George
Nick Kroll and John Mulaney’s Broadway play Oh Hello celebrated their 100th performance Wednesday night.
Hubris ran deep on the Alex Timbers-directed comedy about Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland, two highly amusing buds for life with a hit show “Too Much Tuna.” The fictional show within a show’s only focus? Pranking innocent citizens with sky-high tuna sandwiches. From start to finish, the alternative comedy phenomenon was a delight, but the extra fun has been the A-list guests who showed up to be “interviewed” during the live performances.
From Aziz Ansari and his famous father, Shoukath Ansari, to a very candid Chris Pratt, the hyper-New York stage hosted plenty of A-listers at the tuna table. To celebrate the 100th show, get a look at ten delightful people taking part in the bit below.
Aziz Ansari and father Shoukath Ansari on television today
Martin Short for some excellent physical comedy
Chris Pratt’s retelling of his run-in with the police
Amy Schumer talking about buying her farm back for her father
Ilana Glazer talking politics
Olivia Wilde on quitting cigarettes
Cara Delevingne on her eyebrows
Fred Savage on being an adult
Cuba Gooding Jr. on O.J. Simpson
David Harbour and Gaten Matarazzo on binge watching