TIME Newsfeed Music

The Internet Is Losing It Over Chance the Rapper’s Kanye West Album Ranking

It looks like Chance misses the old Kanye

Besides counting Kanye West as a mentor and fellow Chicago native, Chance the Rapper has made it clear he’s a fan of Yeezy’s music.

So it should come as no surprise that when the Coloring Book rapper saw the rankings that Complexrecently gave eight of Kanye West’s albums, Chance had plenty to say about their choices.

Because he had his own feelings about the the ranking, he put forth a ranking of his own, favoring much of his early work and leading us to believe that Chance might, like many fans, “miss the old Kanye.

The Internet had its own opinions about Chance’s ranking, which they shared in earnest with the hashtag, #kanyeranked.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team