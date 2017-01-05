TIME Politics Donald Trump

Donald Trump Picks Former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats as Intelligence Director

Senator Daniel Coats, a Republican from Indiana, pauses while speaking to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016.
Albin Lohr-Jones—Bloomberg /Getty Images Senator Daniel Coats, a Republican from Indiana, pauses while speaking to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016.

Coats served as a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee

(WASHINGTON) — President-elect Donald Trump has selected former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats as director of national intelligence, a person with knowledge of the decision said Thursday.

The move comes amid Trump’s questioning of the U.S. intelligence community’s assessments that Russia interfered with the election on his behalf, and one day before the president-elect is briefed by senior intelligence officials on the Russian hacking allegations.

Coats served as a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee before retiring from Congress last year. He also served as U.S. ambassador to Germany.

As director of national intelligence, Coats would oversee an agency created after 9/11 to improve coordination of U.S. spy and law enforcement agencies. The person with knowledge of Trump’s decision was not authorized to discuss the pick publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Trump has been considering ways to restructure intelligence agencies to streamline operations and improve efficiency. Transition officials have been looking at changes at both ODNI and the CIA, but those plans are said not to be aimed at gutting the intelligence agencies or hampering their capabilities.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team