Watch the Beast Get Some Charming Advice in New Beauty and the Beast Teaser

It may be snowy, but something there is heating up for Belle and the Beast

Just in case you forgot that live action Beauty and the Beast comes out in just over two months, Disney has released more footage to remind you.

Check out the newest spot called “Charm Her,” named for the advice we see Mrs. Potts, Lumiere, Cogsworth and Chip impart upon the Beast (Dan Stevens) about Belle (Emma Watson).

He makes the tiniest of progress putting that advice to good use by the end. We would quote the near-flirty dialogue between the pair, but we wouldn’t want to spoil it for you.

Beauty and the Beast opens on March 17.

