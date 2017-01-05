TIME U.S. Crime

Hate Crime Charges for Group Who Allegedly Beat Disabled Teen on Facebook Live

Chicago Police Department

The suspects repeatedly shouted obscenities about Donald Trump

Officials in Chicago charged four people with a hate crime and battery after the group was allegedly caught on a Facebook Live video beating a tied-up mentally disabled teenager.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office filed the felony charges Thursday against the suspects, who are black and who repeatedly shouted obscenities about President elect-Donald Trump and about the victim being white while they menaced him.

Disturbing live-streamed footage shows four people cutting up their victim’s clothing with a knife as he’s bound and gagged in a corner. The victim, whose identity has not been released, has blood gushing from a wound on top of his head at one point of the video. One of his attackers can be heard threatening to knock him out if he doesn’t stand up.

Chicago police said they found the “disoriented” victim walking on the street on Tuesday. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The alleged assailants—Jordan Hill, 18, Tesfaye Cooper, 18, Brittany Covington, 18, and Tanishia Covington, 24—were charged with multiple crimes, including aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

It’s unclear if the hate crime charges stem from the victim being white or mentally disabled. The suspects are set to appear in bond court Friday, prosecutors said.

