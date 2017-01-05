TIME Newsfeed Germany

Easter Arrived Early For a Bunch of Kids on the German North Sea

Germany Flood of Eggs
Klaus Kremer—AP Tourists gather colorful plastic eggs on the beach of the German North Sea island of Langeoog, on Jan. 5, 2017.

The kids have become "eggs-perts"

(BERLIN) — Easter has come early to the German North Sea island of Langeoog.

A flood of plastic eggs containing tiny toys has been swept ashore after a fierce storm, to the delight of the island’s youngest residents.

The eggs containing instructions in the Cyrillic alphabet appear to have come from a container lost by a cargo ship en route for the German port of Bremerhaven.

Public broadcaster NDR reported Thursday that island authorities have called in the “eggs-perts:” a local kindergarten will help collect the unexpected bounty before it becomes a hazard for wildlife.

