



Nature can be beautiful and romantic, but it’s also wild and unpredictable, as evidenced by this cautionary tale of a Maryland man’s waterfall proposal that ended in an epic fail.

According to Inside Edition, Isaiah Adams proposed to his girlfriend Grace during a hike in Cunningham Falls State Park in Thurmont, Maryland. At a picturesque waterfall, Adams dropped to one knee and asked Grace to marry him (which she said yes to,) but as fate would have it, the ring fell into the water, never to be found again. For better or for worse, the entire proposal and ring debacle was being filmed.

In an interview with Inside Edition, Grace reveals that she was “crying with happiness but then I was crying with fear all at the same time.”

Same, Grace. Same.

Watch the full proposal below.