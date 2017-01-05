J.K. Rowling Gives Fans the Most J.K. Rowling Clue About Her New Books





After recently revealing on Twitter that she has two novels in the works, J.K. Rowling took to the social media site again Thursday to offer a cryptic clue about the new projects.

While we already know that she will be releasing one book under her own name and one under her pen name, Robert Galbraith, the Harry Potter author has now divulged that her new Twitter header — a photo of Dutch Golden Age painter Harmen Steenwyck’s Still Life: An Allegory of the Vanities of Human Life — supposedly captures the essence of everything she is currently writing. “It’s hard to find a header that sums up everything I’m working on at the moment, but this painting comes close!,” she tweeted.

Completed in 1640, the painting — a classic example of a Dutch “Vanitas,” according to Artyfactory — is a still life featuring objects such as a skull, shell and sword on a table. “‘Vanitas’ paintings caution the viewer to be careful about placing too much importance in the wealth and pleasures of this life, as they could become an obstacle on the path to salvation,” Artyfactory writes. “The title ‘Vanitas’ comes from a quotation from the Book of Ecclesiastes 1:2, ‘Vanity of vanities, all is vanity.'”

Make of that what you will, Rowling fans.

[h/t Entertainment Weekly]