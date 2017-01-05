



After footage of gospel singer Kim Burrell’s use of the word “perverted” in reference to gay people and “the homosexual spirit” during a video of a sermon that surfaced last week, people wondered whether or not she would still appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she was slated to perform the song “I’ve Seen a Victory” from the film Hidden Figures alongside Pharrell.

In a pair of videos posted to Facebook Live last Friday, Burrell did not take back her words, but said that her words had been misrepresented by her “enemies” who had posted only a portion of her original sermon.



“To every person that is dealing with the homosexual spirit, that has it, I love you because God loves you,” she said. “But God hates the sin in you and me, anything that is against the nature of God.”

DeGeneres announced on Tuesday that Burrell would not be performing; instead, on Thursday’s show, Pharrell showed up to have a discussion with DeGeneres about love and acceptance in light of Burrell’s comments.

“There’s no space, there’s no room for any kind of prejudice in 2017 and moving on,” Pharrell said. Both Pharrell and Janelle Monáe (who stars in the film) condemned hate speech following the backlash to the footage of Burrell.

DeGeneres emphasized that feeling discrimination because of her sexual orientation has given her empathy when it comes to showing others love and acceptance.

“As someone who has received a lot of hate and prejudice and discrimination because of who I choose to love,” she said. “It gives me more empathy. I don’t want anyone to feel hurt because they’re different.”

