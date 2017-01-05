TIME Newsfeed celebrities

Jennifer Lawrence Says She Knew She Made It When Paul Rudd Wanted to Be BFFs

Paul Rudd and Jennifer Lawrence will be friends forever

There was a point when acclaimed actor Jennifer Lawrence knew she was a star, but it wasn’t because of fame, fortune, or the string of paparazzi that followed her around. It was her friendship with Paul Rudd.

In an interview with Chelsea Handler on the Netflix talk show Chelsea, Lawrence discussed the highs and lows of her job, including the grueling press tours and stream of interviews. “I would prefer solitary confinement over—not you—but one-on-one interviews,” Lawrence told Handler in a one-on-one interview.

Lawrence has been working since she moved to New York when she was 14. She said that her parents only let her follow her dreams of stardom as a test. “They were like ‘we need to prove to her that she’s no good’,” said Lawrence, laughing.

Of course, from there her Winter’s Bone, a role that earned her an Oscar nod and she was off and running. That’s why Handler asked her how she knew she had made it as a star. “When Paul Rudd told me that he thought we would always be friends,” Lawrence said without even pausing to think about it. When Rudd shared that sentiment with her, Lawrence thought, “When people look back and wonder what happened, when she changed, when it all got destroyed, it will be right here at this moment, because I have always looked at Paul Rudd and thought we would be friends.”

