Adam Driver Hints at Kylo Ren’s Fate in Star Wars: Episode VIII





There’s now less than a year until the premiere of Star Wars: Episode VIII, which means it’s time for buzz surrounding the new galaxy far, far away installment to really start amping up.

During a recent appearance on Larry King Now, Adam Driver — who plays Kylo Ren — was asked whether his character will survive the upcoming film, prompting a cryptic answer. “Depends on what your idea of living is…,” he told King.

The 33-year-old actor also spoke about what fans can expect from the Sith in training in Episode VIII, touching on the real-life influences behind his portrayal of the Dark Side.



I think — maybe this is such a general answer but you know — humanity. Even though it’s very much a blockbuster movie, there was no taking that for granted and that we were forced to be general. There was a lot of plot points that we knew were operating in the first one, that we get to explain more in the second one, to make both of them make sense. But they do kind of feel socially active to me, and George Lucas originally — a lot of Star Wars was in response to Vietnam and a lot of what I remember talking about with J.J. and Rian was this idea of terrorism, and two sides being morally justified to behave however they wanted to to get whatever they thought was absolutely correct.

Star Wars: Episode VIII will hit theaters Dec. 15.

[h/t Uproxx]