Hilary Duff Opens Up About Parenting With Ex-Husband Mike Comrie

"I wouldn’t choose anyone else to coparent with"

Hilary Duff‘s been vocal about her journey as a mother in the past, but now she’s opening up on what it’s like to co-parent with her ex-husband, former pro hockey player Mike Comrie.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Duff talks about the close relationship that she and Comrie have maintained post-divorce as they care for their 4-year-old son Luca Cruz together. According to Duff, they’ve remained good friends and active parts of one another’s lives.

Mike’s amazing,” Duff said. “We’re so ingrained in each other’s lives. I wouldn’t choose anyone else to coparent with. We are really good friends and care a lot about each other.”

Read more at Cosmopolitan.

