Following Bernie Sanders’ Senate floor speech urging President-elect Donald Trump to veto any cuts to Social Security, Medicaid or Medicare, the blown-up printout Sanders used of a Trump tweet from 2015 quickly became a meme.

While Sanders relied on the giant poster in service of his argument challenging the plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act, the opportunity spotters of the internet used the photo to find the humor in the situation by turning the canvas into their own lighthearted jokes about everything from shirtless Sting to Cecil the Lion.

One user repurposed the Vermont Senator’s poster to tell an important lesson.

One user imagined a world where they could plan Cecil the Lion and Harambe’s lives together.

There was this choice photo of Sting and a fellow devoted yogi by a roaring fire.

An important question.

A pun.

Another issue of great import.

And a tough question.